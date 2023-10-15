Air Strikes Continue, But Israel Still Preparing To Invade Gaza As Many Residents Flee.

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have now left their homes after Israel instructed those in the northern half of the strip to head south. United Nations schools and other makeshift shelters are packed with displaced people.

The Israeli military will attack by land, air and sea, it says in a statement ahead of an expected ground offensive – but gives no timings or specificsIsrael has warned 1.1m Palestinians living in north Gaza to evacuate south, and thousands have been fleeing by vehicle or on foot.

The UN’s aid agency told the BBC that Gaza is “being pushed into an abyss”The US has sent a second aircraft carrier to the region to “deter hostile actions against Israel”.

Despite international efforts, no aid is currently being allowed into Gaza where water, electricity and food imports have all been cut.

And the World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned Israeli orders to evacuate more than 20 hospitals in the north, saying it could be tantamount to a death sentence for some of the sick and injured. It’s pointed particularly to those on life-support and babies in incubators.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned of “far-reaching consequences” if Israel continues attacking. And tension is rising on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, too. An Israeli civilian has been killed near there by a missile fired from Lebanon.

More than 1,300 people were killed in Israel last weekend when Hamas fighters crossed the border to attack civilians and soldiers. More than 2,300 people have been killed in Israel’s bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip launched in the aftermath.

Palestinian authorities say Israel has been continuing to subject Gaza to the most intense bombardment it’s ever seen, but overnight, Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets – some even reaching Tel Aviv.

It appears the expected ground assault by Israeli troops has not yet begun.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have now left their homes. After Israel instructed those in the northern half of the strip to head south, UN schools and other makeshift shelters are packed with displaced people.

A week on from the deadliest attack Israel has ever seen on its civilians, vigils and protests have been taking place demanding that the government should bring home dozens of people whom Hamas is holding hostage.

Sources: BBC, news agencies.