CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The only thing constant is change and at United Airlines, some of the fees associated with changes related to flying are gone for good. The carrier announced today that it is permanently getting rid of change fees on all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S., effective immediately.

And starting on January 1, 2021, any United customer can fly standby for free on a flight departing the day of their travel regardless of the type of ticket or class of service, a first among U.S. carriers, while MileagePlus Premier members can confirm a seat on a different flight on the same day with the same departure and arrival cities as their original ticket if a seat in the same ticket fare class is available.

“Change is inevitable these days – but it’s how we respond to it that matters most. When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of this fee is often the top request,” said Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, in a video message to customers.

“Following previous tough times, airlines made difficult decisions to survive, sometimes at the expense of customer service. United Airlines won’t be following that same playbook as we come out of this crisis. Instead, we’re taking a completely different approach – and looking at new ways to serve our customers better.”

The new change fee policy applies to all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S. 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and customers will not be limited in the number of times they adjust their flights.

Like United, American and Delta are permanently dropping change fees for most flights. In addition, AA’s offering credit if you end up switching to a less expensive flight.

The American Airlines no-change-fee policy applies to all domestic flights, as well as those to select short-haul international destinations, including between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In a noticeable break from United’s policy, American will offer credits when moving to a lower-cost ticket. This move closely mirrors Southwest’s longstanding no-change-fee policy.

When moving from a $2,000 round-trip flight to a $200 economy ticket, for example, you’ll be able to make the change for free — and keep the remaining $1,800 credit for future use.

Covid-19 has been horrible for the airlines, devastating their whole business.

Airlines and tourism destinations have been locked together in a dance of death, trying to get people to fly from A to B and back to A again under a plethora of different incentives that vary wildly from place to place and often include difficult stipulations like obtaining a Covid-19 test in the US within a certain time frame, which is still hard to do.

Business travel is also down as people use Zoom to videoconference, rather than spend hours waiting in airports eating overpriced food and risking an encounter with the deadly virus.

United Airlines recently said in an internal memo that it plans to furlough 16,370 employees in October, becoming the latest U.S. carrier to announce massive layoffs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the travel industry.

That includes up to 2,850 pilots, 6,920 flight attendants and 2,010 technicians.

Under the terms of a $25 billion bailout fund that was created earlier this year as part of the CARES Act, airlines are prohibited from cutting jobs or reducing workers’ pay through Sept. 30.

United received $5 billion through the program, but after September 30th, the gloves will be off when the government money dries up and the airlines will have to stand on their own two feet or file for bankruptcy.

Several US airlines had come under great criticism having billions in profits over the last five years and blown nearly all the money on share buybacks which benefitted shareholders and greedy company executives, but did nothing for the flying public and saved nothing for a rainy day in a notoriously cyclical business.

Now the airlines are trying to win back the goodwill of the public, but is it a case of too little too late and will they be saved by a vaccine? Whichever way you slice it, this is not good news for tourism destinations.