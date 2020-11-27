BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Three students from schools across the Federation received top prizes for the recently concluded Energy Month Art Contest.

First-place was awarded to Akira Williams of the Nevis Montessori Academy; Second-place, Zahnelle Jeffers of the Saddlers Secondary School; and Third-place, Theia Ballington of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

At the awards ceremony, Minister with Responsibility for Energy, the Honourable Shawn Richards, said he was happy that the Ministry included students from the various schools as part of the Energy Month celebration.

“While most students do not pay electricity bills, they are not normally the ones who you would see at SKELEC and elsewhere, they are consumers of energy,” said Hon. Richards. “They use energy, whether it is within the schools, or within their individual homes. However, apart from that, I think it is important that we engage our students and teach them about energy be it the consumption of energy or renewable energy.”

Minister Richards said that the students have participated in a very important project.

“Apart from developing your artistic skills, you have also to a large extent helped the Government and the Energy Unit in sending a message to the public,” said Richards. “As we speak to persons about the resiliency of this sector, or perhaps making it more resilient, through your artwork you have helped us to send that particular message to the rest of the community here in St. Kitts and Nevis. For that we want to say a very special thank you and also congratulations for placing first, second and third in the competition.”

The minister encouraged the students to share what they learned about the energy sector as they participated in the competition.

According to the Communications Officer for the Ministry, Che-Raina Warner, CARICOM Energy Month is celebrated annually in October. She noted that this year marked the third instalment since its revival after some years of dormancy.

“These past few years have seen much added vibrancy and energy through a series of activities to mark the month,” said Ms. Warner. “Hence, guided by this year’s theme, ‘A Resilient Community, Energy at the Centre,’ our activities such as our Art Contest and Essay Contest were geared to involve everyone, including the most vibrant and energetic among us, our young people.”