CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Albert Gordon of Guyana has been named general manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC). He will head the company from February 2021.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis made the announcement at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on January 28.

“The NEVLEC Board of Directors is pleased to advise that Albert Gordon has been chosen as the new general manager of that company. Gordon holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering and an MBA in Finance, along with several other qualifications. He is trained not only in electricity but also in water.

“He is presently employed as chief executive officer of Guyana Power and Light Inc.,” said Hon. Brantley. “His contract ends of the January 31 and he will take up his position with us in February.”

Brantley, who is also the minister responsible for Public Utilities in the Nevis island Administration. He said the company’s board of directors had been searching for a new general manager, and at the end of a number of interviews made the decision to hire Gordon.