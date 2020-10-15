BASASETERRE, St. Kitts — All 19 cases of COVID-19 have recovered Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer, reported during the October 14 National Emergency Operations Centre Press Briefing.

“At present, there have been 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases and it’s much joy I update you that all the cases have recovered,” said Dr. Laws.

Dr. Laws reported St. Kitts and Nevis has continued testing and at present, the main focus is on the returning nationals. She said 2,670 persons have been tested to date.

The Federation will continue receiving nationals. Between April 24 and October 14, 463 nationals have returned to the Federation.