All the passengers travelling to the UK, including the citizens of the UK, will have to present a negative result of a COVID-19 test done within 72 hours before the trip when entering the country as from next week.

Those who will not comply and will not present the test result will be fined £500. The measure is aimed at protecting the country from new coronavirus strains, like those detected in Denmark and South Africa, IPN reports, quoting a press release of the Government of the UK.

All the passengers arriving from countries that are not on the list of travel corridors of the British Government will have to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of the test result. The Republic of Moldova is not on the list of countries with a low infection risk and the Moldovans will thus have to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of the test result. When entering the country, the persons will be further asked to fill in a passenger locator form and to comply with the national quarantine restrictions.

Exceptions are in place for road carriers and children younger than 11 and for those who travel from countries that do not have the infrastructure needed to do the tests.

The National Extraordinary Public Health Commission decided that the regular and charter passenger flights to the UK will be resumed on January 8, starting at 00:00. On December 23, 2020, Moldova, alongside other European countries, suspended all the flights to and from the UK following reports that a new coronavirus strain was identified in the South of England.