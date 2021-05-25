Issued By: Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education

This evening, Monday May 24, 2021, I wish to update you on the present COVID-19 situation. Within the last twenty-four hours we have recorded six (6) additional cases, all from the same household. These six new cases are referred to as Case # 55 through to Case # 60. The

individuals are in isolation at a COVID-19 certified facility. These additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 60 with 46 cases for St. Kitts and 14 cases for Nevis. Please note that 45 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now fifteen (15) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.

As we continue the extensive contact tracing exercise, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education wish to inform you of the proactive decision to close all schools in the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis. All public and private schools in St. Kitts & Nevis, at the Early Childhood, primary, and secondary levels are physically closed for the next two weeks effective Tuesday May 25, 2021. This is in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Ministry of Health continues its robust contact tracing exercise which began on Wednesday May 19, 2021 and we will update you as the situation unfolds. We will broaden our web of contact tracing and testing to identify all possible contacts. The aim is to break the chains of transmission of the COVID-19 virus and contain this cluster of cases. The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the public that all measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

We urge you to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures. These include wearing a face mask, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds and events. These non-pharmaceutical measures work, and we are encouraging everyone to comply with them especially at this time.

We remind you that the AstraZeneca / Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is our main tool in fighting this virus and we urge you to come forward and get vaccinated. By getting vaccinated you are not only protecting yourself but those who cannot be vaccinated such as all of our school children. We continue to encourage persons to empower themselves with the facts about the benefits of the AstraZeneca Oxford Vaccine and take advantage of this opportunity to be vaccinated.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the Federation.