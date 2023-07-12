All Shook Up, But No Harm Done: St. Kitts and Nevis Hit By Oceanic Tremor.

- Advertisement -

St. Kitts and Nevis was all shook up on Monday afternoon when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the North Atlantic Ocean according to VolcanoDiscovery.com.

The tremor occurred at 4:30 and lasted for almost a minute.

The event occurred at yesterday afternoon at 4:28 p.m., northeast of Puerto Rico and north of the Virgin Islands, with a latitude of 69.86 and longitude of -61.39, according to the National Seismology Center of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (formerly the University Seismological Institute).

An official from the National Emergency Management Agency said no tsunami warnings have been issued.

There have also been no reports of damage or injuries.

According to comments on social media the quake was also felt in Puerto Rico, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.

The island of Nevis is an extinct (hopefully) volcano and the last known eruption was 100,000 years ago.

There have been two unsubstantiated reports of historic eruptions of Mt. Liamuiga in St. Kitts in 1692 and 1843.

Sources: ZIZ, Volacanodiscovery.com