Alleyne: We never doubted we would win ODI series

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HARARE, Zimbabwe, Oct 1, CMC – West Indies Women’s all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne has maintained that the team was always confident of winning their One Day International series against Zimbabwe despite losing the second match.

The visitors captured the three-match series 2-1 with a comprehensive 91-run win over the home side in the third and final match at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Captain Hayley Matthew led from the front with a knock of 118 – her second century of the series – while Shemaine Campbelle scored 96 to get the Windies Women up to 271 for five.

Alleyne along with Ashmini Munisar and Jannillea Glasgow then grabbed two wickets apiece to bowl out Zimbabwe Women for 180 in 47.3 overs.

It was a welcomed result for the regional side, which went down by four wickets in a shock defeat in the second ODI.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Alleyne, whose seven wickets were the most by any bowler throughout the series, said the team held a series of meetings after the loss to address the matter.

“I think when we played the second ODI we were a bit disappointed. We had a few meetings and we discussed where we went wrong and where we could have gotten better and I think today [Wednesday] showed that when we give ourselves a chance the sky is the limit.

“We were disappointed because when we came here we spoke about collecting all six points…but that’s how cricket goes. We just reflected and we came back harder and I think that just shows the character of this team and we’re just looking to move on from here,” Alleyne said.

“And I think the captain leading from the front by scoring that century and then Shemaine Campbelle as well, having that partnership shows what partnerships can do and then you had Jannillea Glasgow and Jahzara Claxton coming on at the end and having that wonderful partnership and then to top it off bowling out Zimbabwe.”