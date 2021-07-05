America’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that about 99.2% of recent Covid-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people.
Fauci said “it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” news agency AP reported on Sunday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
The news agency quoted Fauci’s remarks at NBC’s “Meet the Press” programme where he said that it’s frustrating “where you have a formidable enemy” in the coronavirus and “yet we do have a countermeasure that’s highly, highly effective. And that’s the reason why it’s all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn’t being completely implemented in this country.”
Fauci cited the reasons for opposition to the vaccine by some Americans, whether it’s “ideological” or whether some “are just fundamentally anti-vax or anti-science.” He said the country does “have the tools to counter” the pandemic and he’s asking people to “put aside all of those differences and realize that the common enemy is the virus.
He noted that the United States is very fortunate that it has enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country. And there are people throughout the world who would do anything to get vaccines.
The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic, the highest national toll in the world.
