BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Forty-five-year-old Alston Phillip of Hamilton Estate, Nevis was found guilty on November 19 by a unanimous verdict for the offence of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder.

Phillip was charged for the death of 37-year-old Lydia Jacobs and the attempted murder of Mishkin Brookes and Erica Williams. The offences took place on June 2, 2017 at Church Ground, Nevis.

Phillip is remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison awaiting sentencing in April, 2021.