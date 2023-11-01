Ambassador Designate For The Republic of Poland Presents Credentials To The Acting Governor General of Saint Lucia

- Advertisement -

The Ambassador Designate for Poland presented his credentials to the acting Governor General of Saint Lucia, His Excellency Cyril Errol Charles on Oct. 24.

His Excellency Pawel Woźny, representing the Republic of Poland, conveyed his eagerness to strengthen the ties that bind both nations. During the formal ceremony held at Government House in Castries, Ambassador Woźny emphasized the importance of promoting collaboration in various fields, including trade and education.

“Poland and Polish companies are ready to participate in important programs in Saint Lucia, to build and modernize infrastructure, build roads, modernize seaports, airports, infrastructure for water and telecommunications, and to improve the standard of living in Saint Lucia. Poland is ready to offer its technologies, its investment, and its support in the development of Saint Lucia’s infrastructure and social projects.

“I see an interesting potential in academic collaboration,” he added. “Poland has an excellent university education system that young people from Saint Lucia can benefit from.”

Acting Governor General, HE Cyril Charles, on behalf of Saint Lucia, warmly welcomed the Polish Ambassador and praised the bond of friendship between the two countries that was first was established in the year 2000. The acting Governor General expressed Saint Lucia’s keen interest in expanding its partnership with Poland, citing shared values and mutual respect as the foundation for a prosperous future. His Excellency the Governor General went on to highlight Poland’s prowess in areas where Saint Lucia can benefit.

His Excellency Pawel Woźny is currently based in Colombia. Ambassador Woźny revealed that there is an active process underway to appoint a new Ambassador to Saint Lucia, marking a significant step in the effort to strengthen ties between the two nations.