Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin Engages in Productive Dialogue with Commissioner Gloria de Mees of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights

Washington, DC, United States – Saint Kitts and Nevis Permanent Representative to the OAS, Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin met with Commissioner Gloria Monique de Mees of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights who took up her new appointment in January of this year. A Surinamese national, Commissioner de Mees, the new Inter-American Country Rapporteur for Saint Kitts and Nevis, underscored her focus on enhanced engagement with the Caribbean through a more robust strategy which will include outreach to executive and legislative branches of government, and civil society.

Acknowledging the Caribbean region’s strong commitment to respecting and upholding human rights, discussions also recognized the value of continuous updating of legislation, the implementation of appropriate human rights policies, the utility of awareness campaigns, and training for skills development in the human rights sphere to remain current and proactive in the defense of all protections.

In speaking to the Federation’s well-regarded tradition of upholding and respecting the human rights of all persons, Ambassador Henry-Martin responded to questions on the Commission’s Conventions on the ‘Rights of Older Persons’, and on the ‘Rights of Persons with Disabilities’ which are yet to be signed and ratified by Saint Kitts and Nevis by assuring the Commissioner of the Federation’s demonstrated commitment to guaranteeing all such related rights, highlighting that there is a line Ministry of the Federal Government which has the mandated responsibility of mainstreaming, promoting, and safeguarding these very rights through the efforts of the Ministry of Social Development, Community and Gender affairs. She assured the new Commissioner that the matter of the signing and ratification will be raised for the attention and consideration of the Federal Government.

Commissioner Gloria de Mees, who is also the rapporteur on the hemisphere’s Older Persons and Afro-descendants, intends to highlight for greater awareness and responsive action during her tenure issues relating to the broad context of ‘dropouts’, maternal health and pregnancy, and mental health, all of which plague these vulnerable demographics.

The informative engagement closed with reiterated congratulations to the Caribbean national and new Commissioner on her appointment, with extended best wishes for success on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.