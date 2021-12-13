BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December — Healthcare workers based at the Newtown Health Centre in East Basseterre have come in for praise from the former Area Parliamentary Representative, His Excellency Ian Patches Liburd, for the role they have played in the fight against Covid-19.

“All these workers on the frontline are the ones who, particularly in the period when the vaccinations started, who had to face these people – you do not know what they are coming with,” stated His Excellency Liburd. “They stood firm and executed in the Newtown Health Centre area, and I am told the highest amount of vaccinations was done right here at this Newtown Health Centre. I want to applaud each and every one of you who had a part to play in it.

Ambassador Liburd, who is the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made the remarks on Thursday December 9 at the Newtown Health Centre when he presented Christmas gift baskets to workers at the Health Centre, the Dental Unit, and staff at the office of the National Task Force who are based at the centre.

At the health centre, His Excellency Liburd who was accompanied by members of a local East Basseterre community group, Youth Optimistic Leadership Organisation (YOLO), who helped with the distribution of the family-size gift baskets, were met and welcomed by Community Nurse Manager Nikisha Hazel

“This afternoon is a short ceremony; my way of demonstrating appreciation to these frontline workers, the entire team including all the nurse managers,” said Ambassador Liburd. “A lot of us have taken for granted and have not taken time to understand that this coronavirus-induced pandemic is something that we have not seen and the world has not seen in a hundred years – a whole century.

Noting that there is no template, nor is there is book that people could have referred to deal with the pandemic, he said that he applauded the efforts of the healthcare workers for what has been achieved. Covid-19 vaccination rollout was launched at the Newtown Health Centre on Monday February 22 when Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, led the Team Unity Cabinet to take the vaccine.

“I looked at it from a distance and said: What can we do?” observed the former Federal Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure. “So, we had to do something here today as a show of appreciation for the hard work you have done. It is the yuletide season and as we say in our church, it is the season of advent – advent when we start to celebrate for the coming of Christ, the Son of God around this time – the season of love, a season of joy, and a season of giving.”

He concluded: “So I just wanted to say when it comes, merry Christmas to you all and to your families and may the New Year bring not only joy, peace, love, and I know in time to come you will be proud of what you have done over the last 18 months and more.”

On behalf of all the thirteen members of staff at the Newtown Health Centre, including cleaners, environmental health officer, pharmacists and nurses, Community Nurse Manager, Nikisha Hazel, expressed a word of thank you to Ambassador Liburd “for your generous donation and we are grateful, and we appreciate it very much.

At the Dental Unit, Ambassador Liburd and his entourage were received by Dentist Dr Miguel Baez and Dental Assistant Ms Dawn Warner, while at the National Task Office situated at the Newtown Health Centre building, three members of staff, IT Specialists, Ms Kitwauncia Caines, Ms Aniyah Fagan, and Ms Shicoya Hendricks were present.