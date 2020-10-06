PARIS – Insights of mutual interest related to the work of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), were discussed on October 2 by the St. Kitts and Nevis Permanent Delegate to UNESCO David P. Doyle and his counterpart from Iceland, Ambassador extraordinaire and plenipotentiary to UNESCO, the OECD and France, H.E. Ms. Unnur Orradorrie-Ramette.

“A most fruitful discussion with Ambassador ORRADOTTIR-RAMETTE, covering a range of areas of mutual support and interest at UNESCO and potentially at bilateral level,” said Ambassador Doyle.

UNESCO is a specialised UN agency promoting international collaboration through education, science, and culture. Iceland, which joined UNESCO in 1964, is an active member with three sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

The ambassadors exchanged views on areas of potential cooperation at UNESCO, notably climate change adaptation, education and supporting UNESCO activities relating to small island developing states (SIDS). Iceland will seek a seat on the UNESCO Executive Board in 2021.

At bilateral level the ambassadors – recognising that both St. Kitts and Nevis and Iceland share similar challenges as island states – exchanged views on how the Federation might benefit from the vast expertise of Iceland in developing a sustainable fishing sector in the twin-island state.

The Government of Iceland and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis signed an agreement concerning the exchange of information relating to tax matters in 2010.

In 2008, Nevis Island Administration members undertook a fact-finding mission to Iceland on geothermal energy, a country that is a recognised pioneer in the use of geothermal energy for space heating and electricity generation.