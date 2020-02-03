The passage of the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Amendment Bill, 2019, Jan 23 is touted as another move by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis to strengthen the integrity of the financial services network from bad actors.

“Simply put, what we are trying to do here is to render our country as impregnable as possible when it comes to the incursion of, and the flourishing of criminal elements,” Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development, the Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps said.

The amendments were passed to updated the Non-Governmental Organizations Act Cap 20.59 passed in 2008.

The updating of the Act is also in line with the goals of the Ministry of Finance and other agencies connected to the financial services network, including the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC), the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department.

The amendments ensure the framework by which Non-Governmental Organizations in St. Kitts and Nevis operate is in line with international best practices.

“While we welcome business growth and enterprise development — whether they are for-profit or not for profit — we at the same time have to ensure that we are mindful to provide an environment where safe forms of investment are available for both our citizens and our residents,” Minister Phipps said.