American Airlines Flight Attendant Shot and Killed in Trinidad

A 22-year-old American Airlines flight attendant was shot and killed, and another person injured during a shooting in Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday night.

According to the Trinidad Police, Shakir Wells, and his 19-year-old friend Martin Stewart went to visit a friend in Wallerfield.

Wells stepped out of his vehicle to speak with a woman who was outside the house.

The woman said she heard explosions and saw Stewart running from the back of the house.

The woman said she took cover and heard Wells say “I’m not from around here”, before he was shot.

The gunmen then escaped in Wells’ Hyundai Elantra vehicle.

Police officers from a nearby post took Wells and Stewart to the Arima Hospital where Wells died early Wednesday morning.

The wounded man was transferred to another hospital and remains in stable condition.

Police said they had recovered five live rounds of ammunition at the scene as well as several spent shells.

Since the start of the year, 43 people have been shot and killed. Last year, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 606 murders.

CMC/