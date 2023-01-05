American Benefactor Donates to Nevis Community

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 04, 2023) — An American benefactor who has made it her business to contribute to the wellbeing of the Nevis community is urging others to help make the world a better place.

Mrs. Janie Busbee, founder of Mother to Mother, a non-profit charitable organisation based in Nashville, Tennessee, made the appeal on December 31, 2022, at the Cotton Ground Community Centre, one of two donations to the Nevis community.

“I think so many people go through life and are just focused on themselves, and we all help our family members or we have a best friend who we could rely on, and I think if we lived like everybody was our mother or our best friend and when we all help each other the world would be such a better place.

“It’s so hard out there; and I ran into a lady at the grocery store and I bought her a few things and she started crying and said ‘Can I hug you?’ and I said, ‘Yes please’ like it’s just so much better when we get together. So just be kind to each other, help each other and we will all be better,” she said.

Mrs. Busbee, who has been a visitor to Nevis over the past 26 years, explained that her donation to people on the island stems from her desire to help.

“I have been coming to Nevis for 26 years, and 15 years ago I started talking to the locals and all the people that work in the hotel and asked what they needed and I was surprised by how many people said they needed help with food. So I took a cam to the local grocery store and I almost had a stroke because those groceries are quadrupled to seven times what they are in America. So I just decided I was going to help.

“I have a ton of friends on island that have helped me. Linda Ballantyne, I could not have done this without her. Mark Brantley, the Premier, helped me waive the duties to bring all this stuff in tax-free. I sent a container from America and want to continue to do it monthly or quarterly so we can really make an impact on the community here,” she said.

The donations included household goods, food supplies, clothing and shoes for adults and children, baby food and diapers, personal hygiene items, blankets and sanitiser.

Meantime, Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), who was present at the community centre registered satisfaction with the event and the Administration’s opportunity to assist.

“I am indeed delighted to be here with you to be a part of this, and also the Nevis Island Administration, to join with you and partner with you to give back to our community. It’s a very tangible donation and I believe that based on what I am seeing here it is going to be a very good start for many persons’ new year.

“I want to thank you on behalf of the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration and the people of Nevis, and we certainly look forward to partnering with you in similar ventures. I want to congratulate you and I certainly want to wish your organisation every success in your future endeavours,” he said.