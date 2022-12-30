American Charged After Ganja Found in Cereal Boxes at Jamaican Airport

CNW- An American man has been charged for violating Jamaica’s Dangerous Drugs Act after compressed ganja in cereal boxes was discovered in his luggage at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Wednesday.

He is Jermain Hall Sutherland, a businessman from Fort Worth, Texas. Police say he also resides in Duanvale, Trelawny.

He was apprehended by narcotics officers after being on the island for a week. He is accused of possession of, dealing in, and importing ganja.

Reports are that Sutherland landed at the airport last week Thursday on an American Airlines flight from Texas. However, his luggage was delayed, so he went to the airport on Wednesday to collect them.

Sutherland’s luggage was searched at the Customs Department at 12:15 p.m. when it was discovered to have two cereal boxes, each containing compressed ganja, according to the police.

The American was taken into custody and was subsequently charged.