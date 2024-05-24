American Workers “Workations” Present Opportunity For Niche Caribbean Tourism.

- Advertisement -

Remote work usiing the Internet has allowed for the rise of hush “workations,” when many American employees work remotely, often from a holiday location, without telling their boss.

Slightly unlike the typical hotel room, what is needed is good lighting, a comfortable desk and chair, a good high-speed internet connection, and perhaps access to a printer.

For workers who want to stay for more than a few days there are 13 jurisdictions in the Caribbean that offer “digital visas”.

While Saint Kitts and Nevi doesn’t offer a specific visa for digital nomads, they allow tourists to stay up to 180 days (approximately six months) without requesting a visa.

However many workcationers come for much shorter periods, such as a long weekend.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped drive the trend, not only because it prompted the rise of telework, but also because the pandemic gave people time to reassess their lives, according to high-performance coach Rudi Riekstins.

“They started questioning who they were, what they wanted, who they were dating, married to, what jobs they had, how much money they were making,” says Riekstins, who works with companies and employees.

“And so, people started to really feel the uneasiness of what was not working in their life that previously, the rat race kind of made them avoid. And so, as everybody’s gone back to work, they’ve started to say,

‘You know, I’m going back to work, but I’m going back to work on my terms.’”One study finds that nearly one in three people say they’ve used remote work as a chance to work from a vacation location without telling their bosses.

The poll of 2,000 employed Americans found that 29% had used their vacation travels as a chance to work remotely and did so without notifying anyone at work. The poll was commissioned by Mews, a hospitality cloud system, and conducted by OnePoll.

Riekstins says workations can be good for the worker and the employer because workers can become stagnant when life is mundane. “Productivity goes up on average 70% when people are more happy when they’re doing their work. And we’re seeing happy people when they’re traveling because they’re being stimulated,” he says. “You start to be stimulated emotionally, mentally, physically, and then when you show up to work, you’re significantly more creative.” Some in the hospitality industry offer workation specials to help boost their bottom line, especially during the slower seasons. Some landlords say they’ve hosted remote workers for years but that it’s become more prevalent since the pandemic. “We recently had a gentleman come with his entire family,” said one woman who owns a small resort in Florida . “He stayed at one of our large cottages on the beach. He had some fairly specific requests, including having a space to work on his second-floor porch, so that he could hear the ocean as he worked.” Some resorts in the US offer a workation special that includes 25% off a seven-day stay, as well as daily breakfast, a welcome pack of snacks and drinks, and personalized afternoon itineraries. A 2023 study found that 51% of Gen Z workers [employees up to age 27] who took a hush trip while on the clock, did so after their request for time off was not approved. But not all workations have to be secret. Riekstins says some of his clients accept workations, as long as the work gets done. “A number of the organizations that I do currently work with don’t care where their employees work, as long as they produce the results and it’s done within the office hours,” he says. “Companies should really be asking, ‘Are my people happy? And if they have the ability to work anywhere, as long as they do their job, am I going to get a better product and a better result out of the people that are working with me? And will I retain them longer?’” Source: VOA