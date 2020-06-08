Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris has saluted outgoing Federal ministers, Mr. Ian Patches Liburd and Mr. Vance Amory, for their invaluable service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly over the last five years as members of the Team Unity-led Cabinet.

The official result from the Friday, June 05 General Elections for Constituency #1 saw Mr. Liburd just falling short of defending his seat in the National Assembly. Mr. Amory, who in 2017 handed over the leadership of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) to his successor the Honourable Mark Brantley, is retiring from active politics.

During his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, June 07, Prime Minister Harris described Mr. Liburd as the “busiest Minister of Public Infrastructure” the country has seen in a very long time.

“You have seen his work all through St. Kitts and Nevis—in our roads, our bus lines, our ferry terminal etcetera, etcetera—as he did such a fantastic job in building out the infrastructure and utilities of our country. The transformational second cruise pier and the work that is happening at Old Road, all these things, when the history is being written, will be well recorded,” said Dr. Harris.

Prime Minister Harris was also in high praise of Mr. Amory, whom he long regarded as a trusted friend and a constant source of wisdom for him throughout his first term as the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Vance Amory served as a former premier, and in fact was the leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement when in November 2013, we agreed publicly at Greenlands that we shall come together and that Dr. Timothy Harris shall lead this movement…and I want to thank him. He was not at the launch in Greenlands, but he had worked very hard with us before he traveled to London and so his commitment to the Unity has long been well established,” the honourable prime minister commented.

Dr. Harris said he looks forward to both Mr. Liburd and Mr. Amory’s continuing service in public life and thanked them both “as they exit the realm of ministerial portfolios.”

In the first term of the Team Unity Government, Mr. Liburd served as Minister responsible for Public Infrastructure, Post Urban Development, and Transport while Mr. Amory served as Senior Minister and Minister of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social security, and Ecclesiastical Affairs.