Amy’s Gift To Saint Lucia Hosts Impactful Drug Sensitization Workshop With BTC

St. Lucia

– Wards of the island’s lone juvenile rehabilitative institution, The Boys Training Centre (BTC), have benefited from a transformative two-day Drug Awareness and Internet Safety Seminar to educate and empower young men about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

Sponsored by the Amy’s Gift to Saint Lucia Project, an affiliate of the Ary Winehouse Foundation, the workshop underscored the critical importance of making informed and responsible decisions. Leanna Wallace, Acting BTC Manager, emphasized the workshop’s significance, stating, “Most of the time, we are unaware of the long-term harm that even a small amount of rum or two puffs in a joint can do to our health. I hope that this training opens your eyes to the need to make responsible decisions when it comes to using drugs and alcohol.”

By spreading awareness of drug abuse and internet addiction, the workshop aligns with the Army Winehouse Foundation’s aim to reduce drug use among young people.

The Amy Winehouse Foundation is deeply rooted in the memory of Amy Winehouse, a gifted artist who loved Saint Lucia and tragically passed away at the age of 27 due to drug and alcohol abuse. Peta Cozier, Chair of Amy’s Gift to Saint Lucia, highlighted the foundation’s mission. “She had so much to live for, yet she swayed. It is so easy for someone to be led astray through drugs, alcohol, and cyberbullying as well. Therefore, it is important to push through music therapy, drug awareness, and internet awareness.”

The Community Relations branch of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force and the Substance Abuse Advisory Council Secretariat made presentations that provided the boys with critical information about the hard facts of internet safety and drug abuse. The boys also expressed and reinforced the messages through interactive dramatizations and skits.

Dr. Charmaine Hippolyte Emmanuel, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment, advised the boys on the broader impacts of substance use. “Anything with a measure of alcohol is considered to be a substance. Taking in those things will alter the way you think and perceive things. As strong young men of tomorrow, we want to ensure you are physically and psychologically well.”

Amy’s Gift to Saint Lucia annually supports the BTC via its music programme, funding instruments, and a music instructor. The BTC plays a vital role in helping boys in conflict with the law become model citizens and reintegrate into society. This drug sensitization workshop is a testament to BTC’s commitment to rehabilitating these young men successfully.

The Closing Ceremony was hosted on July 11, 2024, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros-Islet.