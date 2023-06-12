Andrew Holness Discusses Security Issues, Police Training for Haiti.

- Advertisement -

Bt Editor-June 12th, 2023.

The Caribbean Security Conference took place in Jamaica from June 6th to June 8th and was attended by key military and security personnel from several Caribbean nations.

It was sponsored by the United States and the aim was to form a coordinated approach to address such issues as climate change, human trafficking, gender equality, disaster preparedness, military intelligence sharing, military training and exercises, and organized crime.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness made a key speech in which he discussed current security issues.

Speaking on Wednesday (June 7, 2023) at the Caribbean National Security Conference (CANSEC) 2023, the Prime Minister also said a key ingredient in strengthening regional security is enhanced cooperation among the states in the region:

“Our successes against the threat that we continue to face require an unrelenting focus and commitment on all our parts. It also requires consistent evaluation and analysis to ensure the effectiveness of our efforts, as well as the willingness to correct force when we assess that the measures, we implement are not bearing fruit. It also requires a regular forum for a meeting of the professional minds so that we can best determine what additional measures may be required to strengthen our efforts from a regional perspective.”

In this regard, the unwavering commitment of the security forces remains the most important element in the fight against crime and violence in the region.

Concerning the security challenges in Haiti, Prime Minister Holness asserted that threats to regional security from this matter are multifaceted and diverse. However, Jamaica continues, with other Caribbean Nations, to work toward a solution.

The Prime Minister said: “Regionally, along with our international partners, we continue to grapple with the means of treating the continuously deteriorating security situation in Haiti. Let me assure you that Jamaica remains seized of the issues in Haiti and we continue to work as seriously with other nations to assist Haiti to find a solution. We continue to develop our good offices’ role. Two significant components of which are the appointment of eminent persons, a group of retired prime ministers, and the facilitation of a consensus-building engagement of diverse Haitian stakeholders in Jamaica from the 11th to the 13th of June. Additionally, we continue to explore how we can assist in the training of the Haitian national police.”