Anguilla Government Officials Laud Nevis Agriculture During Fact-Finding Mission

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS ( , 2022) — A two-member delegation from neighbouring Anguilla lauded the strides made in the agriculture sector on Nevis while on a one-day fact-finding mission to the island on April 27, 2022.

Hon. Kyle Hodge, Minister of Economic Development, Natural Resources and Information Technology in Anguilla, and Ms. Melissa Meade, Chief Natural Resources Officer in the Department of Natural Resources, toured agricultural interests across the island with Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture; Mr. Huey Sargeant, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture; and Mr. Randy Elliott, Director of the Department of Agriculture.

“It is pleasing to see that agriculture is live and real in Nevis. You know, food security is a big concern for the region and I say from what I have seen so far, Nevis is doing its part as it relates to making sure they have food sustainability first and foremost for Nevis, and then whatever excess can be exported to St. Kitts and Anguilla and the rest of the islands where we can then start to officially do trade,” he said.

Mr. Hodge noted that they are hoping to create a trading relationship with Nevis, a move they have been engaged in for the past two years.

“In Anguilla we have an abundance of fish. You know the tuna and the mahi mahi and those different types of pelagic, so we are forging a relationship with this trip.

“It was amazing to be in Nevis today to meet in person. COVID would have prevented us in meeting each other in person over the last two years, so over the last two years we had Zoom conferences with various countries [but] it’s too impersonal. When you visit and you meet friends and you make relationships, you know, you build them for a lifetime so I’m thankful to be here today,” he said.

Ms. Meade described the visit to Nevis as an interesting and teachable one.

“This was a very fascinating trip, learning experience, to observe and see what Nevis is producing in the livestock and the crop sector as well as agro processing, for us to see what we can adapt, tweak that works well for us in Anguilla so that we can advance our food production sector as well.

“So this visit I would say is timely and very informative and as the minister said we have forged relationships that we can build on as time goes by, and offer support as necessary or as needed resource wise to Nevis or to Anguilla however the need arises. So it was really a good trip for us to come and to see what exactly is going on not only in Nevis but in the Federation,” she said.

Mr. Sargeant acknowledged that Nevis is in the process of forging a relationship with the government and people of Anguilla which would eventually redound to some economic benefits for both islands.

During the tour the delegation visited the Nevis Hydro Gardens at Cades Bay, Maddens stock farm, A1 Farms in Gingerland, Indian Castle Fruit Orchard, Nevis Agro Processing Centre, Larinson Parry Agricultural Depot, Department of Agriculture’s Propagation Unit, Nevis Abattoir and Meat Processing Plant, Island Mouldings, a local disposable mask manufacturer and Val’s Delight, the business place of a local agro processor.

Before visiting Nevis, the Anguillan delegation also visited agricultural interests in St. Kitts.