NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ — Travel and Leisure’s worlds Best Awards have once again honored Anguilla to be ranked the number one island in the Caribbean.

Anguilla is not new to the award having also won the award in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The award which is exceptionally prestigious honors the top travel destinations and companies around the globe by its readers. In addition, Anguilla is ranked number seven in the world’s top islands and is the only island in the Caribbean to make the prestigious list.

“Tucked away in the northern Caribbean close to the famous islands of St Barts and St Martin, Anguilla is one of the most beautiful tropical islands in the Caribbean, if not the world,” says Travel and Leisure. “It is home to secluded bays, virgin beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. For its tiny size, it offers a stunning collection of private villas and vacation rentals.”

In contrast US News & World Report has Anguilla ranked at only #15, though it is still has some nice things to say about the island, suggesting that it might be a tad boring during the daytime, but that it has a world class night-time live music scene that rivals Nashville or Las Vegas.

“With little to do but relax, the days here are long. But once the sun does go down, you’ll be treated to one of the best live music scenes in the Western Hemisphere. Everyone from Quincy Jones to Bankie Banx and Jimmy Buffett has stopped by Anguilla’s ashen shores to perform.”

However US News & World Report ranks Anguilla just two places above Jamaica, which by the admission of its own prime minister at a press conference just last year has an epidemic of murder that required extraordinary measures, so any ranking of islands should probably be taken with a pinch of sea salt.