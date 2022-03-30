Anguilla Will Fine and Deport Tourists If COVID Entry Requirements are Not Met

As of April 1st, 2022, all fully vaccinated travelers to Anguilla who are 18 years and older will no longer need to apply for permission to enter the island via the travel portal.

They will still need to present evidence of full vaccination status with an approved vaccine and a negative COVID-19 test. It should be NAA/PCR/RNA test taken within 3 days of arrival or a rapid antigen test was taken within 2 days of arrival.

The arrival testing will be discontinued for persons who have been fully vaccinated within the last six months, and for persons who have taken a booster dose where completion of the primary series (full vaccination) occurred six months or more prior to arrival; a valid negative test result must be presented pre-arrival.

Vaccinated adults and minors, who were fully vaccinated with a complete primary course more than 6 months prior to arrival, but have NOT had a booster dose, are still considered fully vaccinated and will not need to apply for entry via the portal. They shall, however, be subject to testing on arrival, at their own expense and a valid negative prearrival test result must be presented. The testing fee is US$50.

had a booster dose, are still considered fully vaccinated and will not need to apply for entry via the portal. They shall, however, be subject to testing on arrival, at their own expense and a valid negative prearrival test result must be presented. The testing fee is US$50. Unvaccinated visitors under 18 years old are only permitted to enter Anguilla if they are accompanied by fully vaccinated travelers. It should be noted that the exemption for pregnant women is removed given that several COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for use in pregnancy.