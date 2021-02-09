ANKARA, Turkey — The Association of Caribbean States has has announced Master and Doctoral Programme on the Law of the Sea and Maritime Law scholarships offered by the Ankara University Research Centre of the Sea and Maritime Law and the Government of Turkey.

Interested persons are asked to apply online via:

https://turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/en/announcement/turkiye-scholarships-2021-applications

Copies of all applications should be submitted to the Human Resources Management Department at Government Headquarters on Church Street, Basseterre, no later than February 15, 2021, for further processing.

Relevant information regarding the program can be found on the website below.

http://dehukam.ankara.edu.tr/en/about-the-program/