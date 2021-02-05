BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said his vision for the agricultural sector in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is to increase the production of food; improve food security; and the nutrition and health of the population.

Minister Jeffers spoke at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Annual Review and Agenda 2021 Meeting on February 4, under the theme “Together, We Invest, Transform and Build Partnerships for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security.”

He said his vision “seeks to stimulate greater economic growth in the agricultural sector through the development of a well-coordinated planning and implementation framework that is interactive and effective.”

The Minister of Agriculture said there are great opportunities today in St. Kitts and Nevis for new and expanded food enterprise development.

“Expanding access to fresh, healthy, locally grown products enhances the ability of our families, schools, and institutions to serve nutritiously balanced meals,” said Jeffers. “They create more liveable-wage jobs in agriculture to ensure that our families and communities will thrive,” He highlighted that these positive changes will go hand in hand with efforts to improve the health care system of the Federation.

“Our vision speaks to the view that our agricultural sector can be technology-driven, competitive, and market-oriented, and can contribute to national development,” concluded Jeffers.