Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Nevis on December 07  

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Charlestown is scheduled for from 7 p.m. on December 07, 2022, with the theme “Celebrating His birth with joyful praise.” The patron is Ms. Earlene Maynard of Mount Lily Village.

Speaking with the Department of Information on November 30, 2022, Ms. Denesia Smithen, Deputy Director at the Department of Community Development that “Teacher Maynard” as she is affectionately known, has served the Nevis community as an educator for about 40 years and has impacted many.

“She has taught at the Combermere Primary School for 26 years, and also at the St. Thomas’ Primary School, both as principal, and she was also Coordinator for the Schools Meals Programme.

“She has impacted many lives and she has done a tremendous job in instilling values and attributes in our children, and she has impacted us, even myself,” Ms. Smithen said.

The event which will heralds in Christmas cheer will be dotted with singing and dancing and culminate with string band music. Remarks are expected from Hon. Spencer Brand, Area Representative for the St. Pauls’ Parish; and Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration.

Ms. Smithen used the opportunity to express gratitude to all who assisted in putting the event together.

“I would like to thank our director Ms. Janette Nisbett- Meloney for all her hard work, also the Decorating Committee in place led by Ms. Esther Brookes, and also Frank Meloney and Caswell Douglas for all their hard work by ensuring that the Square will be looking vibrant and bright for this Christmas Season. Also, I would like to thank the staff at the Department of Community Development as well for all their hard work and dedication,” she said.

Meantime, the department’s deputy director urged the public to support the many events planned including the tree lighting ceremonies in other communities throughout the island.

“We have about 20 communities around the island of Nevis who have submitted their dates, so you can expect a Christmas tree lighting near your home. So I’m encouraging each and every one of you to come out and participate in the community events and celebrate Christmas with your community.

“We have other events on the Christmas calendar and that information will be forthcoming, so look out for that information,” she said.