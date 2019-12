The presentation of the Annual Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals has been rescheduled to Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., when it will be presented at a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, it was announced.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.

The presentation was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10.