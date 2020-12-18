BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In the spirit of giving and corporate responsibility, each year Flow participates in Liberty Latin America’s (LLA) Mission Week. The annual Mission Week connects employees from across the LLA markets with the communities they serve through learning, environment, access and disaster relief efforts.

This year, employees of Flow St. Kitts and Nevis participated in a virtual church service and beach clean-up under the corporate responsibility pillars of environment and access.

On November 22, employees worshipped at the Antioch Baptist Church where a contingent including Country Manager David Lake, attending in person, while others attended virtually.

In his greetings to the congregation, Lake thanked Pastor Connor for hosting the Flow anniversary service and pledged a monetary contribution from members of staff in support of the work of the church.

The following week, on December 3, employees participated in beach clean-up activities in St. Kitts and Nevis at Atlantic Beach Cabana and Gallows Bay.

“This year’s Mission Week beach clean-up was particularly important to Flow,” said Lake. “We saw this as an opportunity to engage in a worthwhile environmental activity. It was designed to be kind to our earth, beautify our beaches and preserve vulnerable nesting sites for our sea turtles.”

Flow’s Mission Week activities underscore the importance of contributing to the communities where its employees live, work and play.