Another COVID Variant Found in UK, World Statistics

Scientists have identified another new coronavirus variant in the UK which has potentially concerning mutations.

B.1.525, the new variant, contains a genetic change called E484K which is also found in the Brazilian and South African variants.

Public Health England (PHE) has said there is no evidence that the mutations in the new variant make the virus more transmissible or cause severe disease.

Laboratory studies have shown that viruses with the E484K mutation can escape human defences, making them more efficient at evading natural and vaccine-triggered immunity.

PHE said 38 cases involving B.1.525 have been identified so far in the UK, after samples dating back to December were studied.

It is not clear where the cases in the UK were found.

The experts said the variant has alterations in its genetic material that make it similar to the Kent variant, which is the dominant virus in the UK

