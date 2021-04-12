Another Explosive Eruption Rocks St. Vincent, Barbados Covered in Volcanic Ash

The La Soufrière volcano continues to rock the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent as a large explosive eruption Monday sent a large amount of ash and hot gas into the air.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines said the volcano erupted again Monday morning around 4:15 a.m. local time

The volcano’s dome collapsed, and the eruption sent pyroclastic flows — moving mixtures of ash, rock fragments and gas — down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks, according to The Associated Press.

The outlet reports the eruption was larger yet since the first eruption took place Friday morning and sent plumes of ash more than 20,000 feet into the air. Ash has covered much of the island, and the stench of sulfur has filled the air after a series of eruptions.

“It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’s Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

“Anybody who would have not heeded the evacuation, the need to get out immediately.”

On Thursday, evacuation orders were issued for about 16,000 people in communities threatened by the volcano and cruise ships began taking evacuees to other islands nearby that agreed to take them.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, although the persistent volcano activity has threatened water and food supplies, and officials are concerned about residents who have refused to evacuate the area, according to The Associated Press.

“The volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now begun to generate pyroclastic density currents. Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days,” NEMO of St. Vincent and the Grenadines said in a Facebook post Monday.

The group said attempts will be made Monday to rescue anyone still remaining in the evacuation zone. At least four cruise ships floated nearby waiting to take evacuees remaining off the island, according to AP.

“This is no joke,” NEMO of St. Vincent and the Grenadines said.

An increase in the volcano’s activity has been observed since November as researchers detected a series of small volcano-tectonic earthquakes.

The volcano last erupted in 1979. and a devastating eruption in 1902 killed about 1,600. St. Vincent has a population of more than 110,000 people.

Satellite animation from NOAA's GOES-East satellite captures the current volcanic ash fallout from #LaSoufriere in St. Vincent impacting the island of Barbados. #Barbados #volcano pic.twitter.com/A4hOe5QzAG — Bajan Fire Fighters (@bajanfire) April 10, 2021

