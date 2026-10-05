ANOTHER MYSTERIOUS AND LITTLE KNOWN ISLAND IN THE INDIAN OCEAN

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TRAVEL: by Eric Mackenzie Lamb

While writing my last article about the Maldives, I noticed that there was also a similar group of islands in the Indian Ocean named Socotra. And, like the Maldives, they were in increasing danger due to the effects of worsening climate change. Although I haven’t visited them yet, I hope to do so sometime in the future.

Here are some of the interesting facts about these islands.

Socotra is a Yemeni island, situated between the Gulf of Aden,the Gardafui Channel, and the Arabian Sea. It also lies near major shipping routes. The largest of the six islands is the Socotra Archipelago, comprising around 95 percent of the archipelago’s landmass.

The island is culturally and administratively a part of Yemen, but geographically it belongs to Africa because it represents a continental fragment which is geologically connected to Africa, a continental fragment linked to the Somali Plate.

The inhabitants of the island are called Soquetrans and speak both Arabic and Soquetri.

Socotra is highly unusual in being an environment where species of plants birds, and animals are found nowhere else on Earth. Due to the island’s unusual geography, it has even been described as “the most alien-looking place on Earth”. In 2005, Socotra was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Most of Socotra’s inhabitants are indigenous from the Al-Mahra tribe, who are of Southern Arabian descent. Some of them are African, descendants of former slaves who settled on the island.

Almost all of the 50,099-some inhabitants live on the archipelago’s main island, where the principal city is Hadibo and the second-largest town is Qualansyah, all located on the island’s north coast.

Christianity, once of great importance on the island, went into decline in the 16th Century, when the Mahra Sultanate took power. Today, the only remnants of Christianity are some cross engravings from the First Century CE, a few Christian tombs, and some church ruins.

How to get there? Currently, there are weekly flights from Cairo and Abu Dhabi. The ideal time to visit Socotra is from October to April. The remaining months usually have heavy monsoon rainfall, making it difficult for tourists to move around. Flights are also often cancelled due to weather conditions.

Where to stay? The island lacks any well- established hotels but there are a few guest houses.

Personally, I’m looking forward to a memorable visit to add to my collection of unusual places.