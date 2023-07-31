ANSAR 2023 Opening Ceremony Anguilla W.I

- Advertisement -
The ANSAR Reunion opening ceremony commenced at The Great House in Anguilla on Friday 14th July, 2023. It was as one speaker put it, a Historic moment in Anguilla, the 1st time 3 head of government meet under 1 roof in Anguilla. In attendance were the PM of St. Kitts-Nevis, Hon. Dr. Drew, The Premier of Anguilla Ellis Webster, and the Premier of Nevis. Hon Mark Brantley.
Photos by Samuel A Jones, ID: saj_professional_journey https://www.facebook.com/
sajpictures
