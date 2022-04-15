Antigua and Barbuda Sign Air Service Agreement with France

CNW- The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has signed an air services agreement with France, the first such agreement between that European country and an Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) member state.

Minister for Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation Sir Robin Yearwood said the agreement with France replaces arrangements dating back to the 1940s when Antigua and Barbuda acceded to its independence in 1981.

The new agreement, he said, reflects the many trends and developments in civil aviation since then, including in areas of safety and security as well as in the liberalization of the air transport sector.

Sir Robin also indicated that discussions on enhanced cooperation had already started between aviation officials of both countries and noted the importance of restoring intra-Caribbean air travel in the wake of the major disruptions to regional travel as a result of the COVID19 pandemic.

Acting Head of Mission in the Embassy of France to the OECS and Barbados, Marc Mertillo, welcomed the new agreement which he said defined a new modern legal regime in line with international air law as well as European law relating to such areas as safety, security, and commercial competition.

He indicated France’s continuing commitment to the sustainable growth and development of the regional air transport sector.

Under the new agreement, Antigua and Barbuda has designated LIAT 1974 Ltd and CalvinAir Helicopters as its national carriers while the French authorities have designated Air France, Air Antilles, St Barth Commuter and St Barth Executive as its designated national airlines on the routes.

The agreement provides both countries with opportunities for direct traffic between Antigua and Barbuda and French territories as well as for significant so-called fifth freedom traffic rights with a number of English, French, Dutch, and Spanish speaking Caribbean destinations.

The air services deal comes on the heels of Antigua and Barbuda signing its first bilateral air services agreement with Cuba, further strengthening the country’s position as a major hub for regional travel within the eastern Caribbean.

