A new Covid variant from Antigua has been found in the UK after two people returned from the Caribbean.

Public Health England (PHE) said the strain shares some traits of other variants but would not be categorised as concerning for now.

The health authority said today the variant, known as VUI-202103/01 (lineage B.1.324.1) was designated a variant under investigation

on March 4.

The two cases were found in the South East of England.

“The variant contains the spike mutations E484K and N501Y, both usually associated with Variants of Concern (VOC), however it does not feature specific deletions that would lead to a designation as a VOC,” PHE said in a statement

