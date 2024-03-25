Antigua Going Economically Green, Wants Other Islands To Follow Suit.

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda highlights its longterm plans and urges other vulnerable islands to move likewise to a more inclusive, green economy.

Globally, the clean energy sector is growing exponentially with clean energy employment surpassing that of fossil fuels in 2021, according to the IEA World Energy Report 2023.

This presents significant opportunities for small island developing states, and climate policy experts are calling for the Caribbean region to get ahead of the curve on a just transition. Antigua and Barbuda in particular says it is taking “a cogent approach” and laid out a clear transition pathway in its national climate change plans.

At the Climate Analytics Caribbean session, “A Just Transition: Empowering inclusive climate action for the Caribbean” on March 12th Ms. Ezra Christopher, Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Department of the Environment of The Government of Antigua and Barbuda places tremendous weight on achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement pn climate change through its gender-responsive transition to a low emission, climate resilient economy.

“Given the risks Antigua and Barbuda faces and its vulnerability to climate trends, the country is highly motivated to embrace an energy transition,” said Ms. Christopher.

“Antigua and Barbuda has been strategic in how it has used its Readiness Support from multilateral climate funds and technical assistance from such partners like the NDC Partnership and Climate Analytics to support its long-term strategic vision for climate action, enhancing capacities and strengthening enabling environments to translate its climate change priorities into investment plans.”

“We have aligned key technical assistance to our country’s Readiness Preparatory Support Programme with the Green Climate Fund to support us in investment planning, implementation and in upscaling. This support was instrumental in developing our climate strategies, advancing implementation

of our NDCs, and developing projects.” Ms. Christopher highlighted the following key pillars of Antigua and Barbuda’s just transition advancement:

• Seek to drive the transformation of sectors and creation of jobs,

• Build the entrepreneurial capacity of women, youth, and micro, small

and medium enterprises,

• Provide education, training, and certification programmes for the

workforce in mitigation and adaptation technologies,

• Develop and integrate specialist programmes into existing educational

institutions,

• Involve multi-stakeholder consultations and social dialogues,

• Promote economic diversification by providing new and innovative job

opportunities,

• Encourage participation of both men and women in just transition

initiatives, and

• Establish a Just Transition Framework for monitoring, and reporting on

progress of the transition process.

Source: Antigua and Barbuda GIS.