ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA…OCTOBER 22, 2020 – The Ministry of Information,

Broadcasting, Telecommunications & Information Technology (MIBTIT) has

embarked on launching a user friendly COVID-19 Website.

The new website https://covid19.gov.ag which is the sole repository of COVID-19

Coronavirus Health information on island provides up-to-date local, regional and

global statistics, and by looking at it, the number of Covid-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths for each nation in the region may be readily compared.

According to Information and Communications Officer within the MIBTIT Ms.

Jaquis Browne the website should help people to stay informed with links to

the latest Health Guidelines, Regulations and Travel Advisories.

“All of us have to stay aware of the latest COVID-19 information by regularly checking local sites such as this one and local public health authorities” she said.

The website also features links on the wearing of masks, physical distancing, and the

washing of hands. Key Insights from the World Health Organization (WHO), Pan

American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency

(CARPHA) are also shared on the website.

There’s also a Contact Us tab for persons to contact a number of Covid-19 resources and organizations in Antigue, complete with phone numbers and email addresses.

Ms. Brown added: “Providing access to trusted health information is indeed critical to keeping everyonesafe and informed during this pandemic, and this is just part of the Ministry’s mandate in delivering via this medium”.

The site looks good, but now comes the hard work of keeping the site updated.