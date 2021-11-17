Loop News- Disgruntled parents and students protested outside Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Education this morning against the government’s decision to enforce a vaccine mandate in schools.

Currently, children between 12 and 18 years old, who are not vaccinated against coronavirus, cannot attend school.

But, an online platform is available for the students to continue their education.

Last week, the Ministry of Education said around 3,000 of the 8,000 students, who are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are unvaccinated.

One activist spoke to the media and said the children are suffering under the current policy.

“Our children are languishing for want of a good policy and a good system in Antigua and Barbuda. Remote learning is a national disaster and our children have not been able to get an adequate education as demanded by the Education Act of Antigua and Barbuda,” he said.

“We have to stand up for our children. If we don’t stand up, we are going to have a set of children that are not educated, that cannot pass CXC, that cannot get good jobs and that just makes us beggars in Antigua and Barbuda.”

Grenada: Just over 29 per cent of total population fully vaxxed

Meanwhile, over in Grenada, only 29 percent of the total population has been vaccinated.