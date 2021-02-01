BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank has approved the reappointment of Timothy N. J. Antoine as Governor.

The new five-year term commences on February 1.

In conveying the Monetary Council’s decision, Chairman of the Monetary Council Dr The Honourable Timothy Harris remarked:

“The Council commends the Governor for his stewardship over the past five years and especially over the past year. Governor Antoine has led the Bank with vision, empathy and with a keen eye for innovations that have helped to lift the people of our region.”

In commenting on the Monetary Council’s decision, Governor Antoine thanked the Monetary Council for its support throughout his first term and its confidence reposed in him to continue to lead the Bank.

“It is my distinct privilege to serve the governments and people of our Currency Union. I look forward, with the support of the Council, Board and our team, to the implementation of the Programme of Action for Recovery, Resilience and Transformation and the rollout of the Bank’s new strategic plan. Our pursuit of socio-economic transformation continues.”

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules applauded the reappointment of Governor Timothy Antoine, pointing to the many innovations that he has spearheaded at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank:

“Governor Antoine’s tenure has been characterized by a highly collaborative approach to the shaping of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union. He has been a passionate champion of financial inclusion and under his watch, the ECCB is the first central bank in the world to have issued a digital version of its currency.

“While being agile and innovative, he has nevertheless maintained the delicate balance between the boldness of vision and deliberation in action that has helped to maintain the viability of the EC Dollar in a period of unprecedented uncertainty and volatility. The OECS Commission looks forward to the deepening of collaboration with him as he embarks on his renewed mandate.”