Latin America & Caribbean in Review
This monthly gallery features some of the top photojournalism made by Associated Press photographers documenting Latin America and the Caribbean during the month of December.
A traditional Amazon boat navigates the Tauau River near the city of Portel on Marajo island in Para state, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A monitor shows a live video image of nurse Zulema Riquelme getting the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Metropolitan Hospital in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, after the first batches of Pfizer vaccines arrived. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Youths exercise at a street gym in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A man exits after touring the underground, New Salt Cathedral in Zipaquira, Colombia, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Considered the First Wonder of Colombia, the architectural, religious, and salt mining site marked its first 25 years of history in 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Santa Claus performer Abilio Nunes greets a child from inside a life-size snow globe, as a protective measure amid the spread of COVID-19, at a shopping center in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Cellphone repairmen wear Santa Clause themed glasses as they ply their trade on the sidewalk in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/ Dieu Nalio Chery)
Firefighters work the scene of a fire at La Chacarita neighborhood on Christmas Eve, in Asunción, Paraguay, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Cesar Olmedo)
Transgender woman Fabiana Rodríguez, an English teacher, poses for a portrait with her shadow overlaying the message she wrote on her blackboard: “Equal rights, I am Fabiana” during an interview at the English Institute where she works as a language teacher in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. In September, President Alberto Fernández signed a decree establishing a 1% employment quota for transgender people in the public sector. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
An abortion-rights activist watches a screen showing live video of lawmakers debating to decriminalize abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, before voting in favor of the bill. Days later the Senate also voted in favor, guaranteeing abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy and beyond that in cases of rape or when a woman’s health is at risk. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Abortion-rights activists rally outside Congress as lawmakers debate a bill on its legalization in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, days before the bill was passed and abortion was made legal. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Relatives of cousins Emily Victoria Silva dos Santos, 4, and Rebeca Beatriz Rodrigues dos Santos, 7, kneel by their coffins as they bury the cousins in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Grieving families held funerals for the girls killed by bullets while playing outside their homes. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, uses special glasses to look at a total solar eclipse in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Willian Ramirez Lopez juggles fire to earn tips from passing motorists in Ecatepec, Mexico State, where a state mandate calls for nonessential businesses to close at 5 p.m., to help slow the spread of COVID-19 on the outskirts of Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A woman wearing a necklace with the word “Mother” in Portuguese protests the killing of 4-year-old Emily Victoria Silva dos Santos, and 7-year-old Rebeca Beatriz Rodrigues dos Santos, in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The cousins were killed by stray bullets while playing outside their homes. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Farmworkers throw rocks at police trying to remove them from the Pan-American South Highway as they protest the Agricultural Promotion Law in the Barrio Chino neighborhood of Peru’s Ica province, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Farmworkers are demanding better pay and protesting clauses in a law that exempts them from benefits given to other workers, including annual bonuses and paid vacation. (AP Photo/Luis Campos)
Sisters play with soap bubbles in the Catia neighborhood on Christmas Day in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A researcher for Brazil’s state-run Fiocruz Institute holds a bat captured in the Atlantic Forest, at Pedra Branca state park, near Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Researchers at the institute collect and study viruses present in wild animals — including bats, which many scientists believe were linked to the outbreak of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Farmworkers stand atop an overturned bus blocking the Pan-American highway as they protest for better salaries and health benefits in Villacuri, Ica province, Peru, early Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A man lights a firecracker next to an altar in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Friday Dec. 11, 2020. Nationwide, devotees of the Virgin make a pilgrimage to the Basilica in honor of her Dec. 12 feast day, but the Catholic Church announced the closure of the Basilica for this year’s pilgrimage due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A woman shows off her jewelry before performing at a Chola fashion show in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, an event that designers and manufacturers of Chola clothing hope reactivates their economy. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A lion statue outside the Palace of Justice is wrapped in plastic during maintenance in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Monuments were practically spared by protesters decrying a parliamentary coup in early November when Congress voted to oust ex-President Martín Vizcarra. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Edited by Esteban Felix
Edited by Jorge Saenz
