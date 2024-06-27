apan’s Non-Resident Ambassador Presents Credentials To The Governor General

Press ReleasesRegional/International Newsapan’s Non-Resident Ambassador Presents Credentials To The Governor General By Observer News - June 26, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, received Letters of Credence from His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi, Non-Resident Ambassador of Japan to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, at the Office of the Governor General on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, received Letters of Credence from His Excellency Yasuhiro Atsumi, Non-Resident Ambassador of Japan to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, at the Office of the Governor General on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. - Advertisement -