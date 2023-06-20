Argentina Allows Morning-After Pill to be Bought Without Prescription.

It said the move was recognition of the “failure of pregnancy prevention [and] sex education”.

It is the latest sign of progress on reproductive rights in Argentina, one of the largest and most influential countries in Latin America, a region where the Catholic Church remains powerful.

In 2020, the country legalised abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy, a move opposed by the Church, which had called on senators to reject the bill.

Terminations had previously only been allowed in cases of rape or when the mother’s health was at risk.

Emergency contraception pills – commonly known as morning-after pills – taken within 120 hours of unprotected sex prevent pregnancy by blocking the fertilisation of the egg, although it is more effective within 12 hours.