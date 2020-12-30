The president also said providing free and legal abortions up to the 14th week of pregnancy was a matter of public health as “every year around 38,000 women” are taken to hospital due to clandestine terminations and that “since the restoration of democracy [in 1983] more than 3,000 have died”.

The vote had been predicted to be extremely tight but, in the end,, all four senators who had said they were undecided voted in favor of the legislation after a 12-hour debate.

The director of the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch, José Miguel Vivanco, said that he thought that the new law “could have a domino effect in the region”.