Argentina Undergoing Shock Therapy As Everyone Agrees New President Is ‘Crazy’.

Mr Milei may have won the election, but the Pibes Libertarios still feel they are fighting a battle for his sweeping reforms to privatise companies and cut regulations to be made into law.

After a series of Argentine governments introduced widespread nationalisation, welfare benefits, subsidised prices, and powerful labour laws and unions, Axel feels Mr Milei gave those on the right an “identity” – a libertarian identity.

He is keen to stress this is different from “liberals” in the West who are “progressive” and instead captures those who support “freedom from the state”.

Axel is glad that the president was “crazy enough” to defy the status quo with a different approach to the economy.

He adds he “saw no future in this place” before Mr Milei was elected and says his two best friends left Argentina seeking a better life in the US and Spain – a trend that is widely commented on here.

Mr Milei’s radically different approach to the economy is why a lot of people voted for him in a country where for many steep inflation feels like the norm.

President Milei blames the country’s skyrocketing inflation on years of high government spending, high debt, and money-printing to service it.

He argues “shock” measures are needed to tackle it.