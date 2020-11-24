BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Abdias Samuel, Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, appealed to all travellers arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis to upload certified and accurate test results and other pertinent information to www.knatravelform.kn for smooth processing of their online immigration and customs forms, as well as entry into the Federation.

“People are uploading receipts and things that cannot be verified and that will not be accepted,” said Samuel during a special National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing on November 24. “Please ensure that when you upload your test it verifies everything – the lab, the location of the lab, and all the information. People who are using home kit testing and others will not be accepted.

“The Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction [Laboratory Based Molecular Test] is what will be accepted and not any rapid test or any other type of test,” he said. “It is very important that you do so and if you do not do so, and if there is no means of verifying these tests, your application will not be processed.”

Samuel said people who are uploading incorrect information are putting others at risk.

“We are seeing a number of irregularities in regards to the approval process,” said Samuel. “Some people are attempting to circumvent the system, uploading wrong test, wrong information, and doing other things to travel. You are jeopardising other travellers with you, you are jeopardizing the country at large, and everybody else that you come into contact with. We are appealing to everyone who wants to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis to do so and do so the right way.”

Samuel reiterated that the right way is to visit http://www.knatravelform.kn and follow the requirements.

He thanked the team responsible for the vetting process and noted that they are going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that travellers understand the requirements.