‘Art for All’ Being Promoted at Taiwan’s National Day Oct. 10

Taiwan’s flourishing art scene will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 10 during the Island’s annual Double Tenth National Day festivities under the heading, ‘Art for All.’

This holiday is always celebrated on 10 October and is the national holiday of Taiwan. It marks the start of the Wuchang Uprising of 10 October 1911. The revolt marked the end of the Ching (Qing) Dynasty that had been established in 1644 by the Manchus. The revolt led to the founding of the Republic of China on 1 January 1912.

In the run up to Double Tenth Day, the square in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, is illuminated. There are large parades and rallies, displays of martial arts, folk dancing, and other cultural activities on the holiday.

Celebrations end with a spectacular firework display over an island in the middle of the Tarmsui River in Taipei.