Aruba Governor Receives First Copy Of Children’s Book Week Gift 2023

ORANJESTAD – On October 18, 2023, the Governor of Aruba, His Excellency Alfonso Boekhoudt, received Mrs. Astrid Britten, Director Biblioteca Nacional Aruba, for an audience.

During this visit, the Governor received the 1st copy of the Children’s Book Week Gift for the 31st Children’s Book Festival.

This year’s Children’s Book Week gift is a picture book titled “Na cas di Carmen y Carlos,” written by Dutch author Jeroen Hoogerwerf and illustrated by Vanessa Paulina.

This year’s Children’s Book Festival’s theme is “At Home with Me,” translated into Papiamento as “Mi buki, mi cas.”

The official opening of the 31st Children’s Book Festival will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Cas di Cultura.