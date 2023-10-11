Aruba’s Department Of Public Health Advises How To Prevent Dengue

ORANJESTAD – In the upcoming rainy season, the risk of mosquito outbreaks is high, which increases the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue.

The community needs to be aware and lend a helping hand to reduce adult mosquito numbers.

Mosquitoes need water to lay their eggs. Their entire life cycle, from an egg to an adult, takes approximately 8-10 days. To minimize the risks of Dengue outbreaks, as is the case in various Latin American Countries, it is essential to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

How to prevent mosquito breeding grounds?

  • Remove or keep all objects that can retain water indoors and outdoors, at home, school, work, etc. It includes plant saucers, tires, toys, vases, etc.;
  • Cover AC-condensation water collection buckets, trays, or drums that collect water for irrigation or animals;
  • Inspect pet water containers, vases, and waterlilies ponds for larvae;

Prevent Dengue by:

  • Wear long-sleeved clothing and long trousers at dusk;
  • use mosquito repellent on your skin;
  • use mosquito-repellent incense sticks or candles outdoors;
  • close windows and doors before sunset or use screens;
  • avoid places with mosquito nuisance;
  • spray indoors, in the bedroom, office, and other home areas with insecticides.

If you have Dengue or Dengue, symptoms protect others around you by preventing mosquito bites.

Dengue symptoms are:

  • Fever;
  • headache;
  • upset stomach and vomiting;
  • bones, joints, and muscle pain;
  • eye pain;
  • body rash.

If you have these symptoms, consult your physician.

For more information, follow the Department of Public Health DVG Aruba on Facebook, directie_volksgezondheid_aruba on Instagram, visit www.dvg.aw, call 5224200, or send your email to servicio@dvg.aw.

