Aruba’s Department Of Public Health Advises How To Prevent Dengue

ORANJESTAD – In the upcoming rainy season, the risk of mosquito outbreaks is high, which increases the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue.
The community needs to be aware and lend a helping hand to reduce adult mosquito numbers.
Mosquitoes need water to lay their eggs. Their entire life cycle, from an egg to an adult, takes approximately 8-10 days. To minimize the risks of Dengue outbreaks, as is the case in various Latin American Countries, it is essential to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.
How to prevent mosquito breeding grounds?
- Remove or keep all objects that can retain water indoors and outdoors, at home, school, work, etc. It includes plant saucers, tires, toys, vases, etc.;
- Cover AC-condensation water collection buckets, trays, or drums that collect water for irrigation or animals;
- Inspect pet water containers, vases, and waterlilies ponds for larvae;
Prevent Dengue by:
- Wear long-sleeved clothing and long trousers at dusk;
- use mosquito repellent on your skin;
- use mosquito-repellent incense sticks or candles outdoors;
- close windows and doors before sunset or use screens;
- avoid places with mosquito nuisance;
- spray indoors, in the bedroom, office, and other home areas with insecticides.
If you have Dengue or Dengue, symptoms protect others around you by preventing mosquito bites.
Dengue symptoms are:
- Fever;
- headache;
- upset stomach and vomiting;
- bones, joints, and muscle pain;
- eye pain;
- body rash.
If you have these symptoms, consult your physician.
For more information, follow the Department of Public Health DVG Aruba on Facebook, directie_volksgezondheid_aruba on Instagram, visit www.dvg.aw, call 5224200, or send your email to servicio@dvg.aw.