Aruba’s Department Of Public Health Advises How To Prevent Dengue

ORANJESTAD – In the upcoming rainy season, the risk of mosquito outbreaks is high, which increases the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue.

The community needs to be aware and lend a helping hand to reduce adult mosquito numbers.

Mosquitoes need water to lay their eggs. Their entire life cycle, from an egg to an adult, takes approximately 8-10 days. To minimize the risks of Dengue outbreaks, as is the case in various Latin American Countries, it is essential to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

How to prevent mosquito breeding grounds?

Remove or keep all objects that can retain water indoors and outdoors, at home, school, work, etc. It includes plant saucers, tires, toys, vases, etc.;

Cover AC-condensation water collection buckets, trays, or drums that collect water for irrigation or animals;

Inspect pet water containers, vases, and waterlilies ponds for larvae;

Prevent Dengue by:

Wear long-sleeved clothing and long trousers at dusk;

use mosquito repellent on your skin;

use mosquito-repellent incense sticks or candles outdoors;

close windows and doors before sunset or use screens;

avoid places with mosquito nuisance;

spray indoors, in the bedroom, office, and other home areas with insecticides.

If you have Dengue or Dengue, symptoms protect others around you by preventing mosquito bites.

Dengue symptoms are:

Fever;

headache;

upset stomach and vomiting;

bones, joints, and muscle pain;

eye pain;

body rash.

If you have these symptoms, consult your physician.

For more information, follow the Department of Public Health DVG Aruba on Facebook, directie_volksgezondheid_aruba on Instagram, visit www.dvg.aw, call 5224200, or send your email to servicio@dvg.aw.